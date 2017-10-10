Klindt’s hosts Northwest Author Festival Oct. 21

Klindt’s Booksellers and Stationers hosts the Northwest Author Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2-5 p.m. at the store. This annual celebration features authors who live and write here in the Pacific Northwest.

The store will be a buzz with 13 visiting authors, each with a new title to celebrate, stated a press release. Authors will be located throughout the store and readers will have a chance to visit with them, have books personally signed, discuss their writing process, and answer any questions.

With authors spanning multiple genres, from local history to cooking and from science fiction to murder mystery, there will be something for readers of all ages to enjoy, said the press release. The lineup includes:

• Peggy Childs, “A Trip to Siberia.” Memoir.

• David Childs, “Searching for Water, Willows & Wisdom.” Personal essay.

• Bibi Gaston, “Gifford Pinchot and the First Foresters.” History.

• Jesse Edward Johnson, “Yearbook.” Young adult.

• Mike Lawrence, “Star Scouts.” Middle grade graphic novel.

• Fonda Lee, “Jade City.” Fantasy/sci-fi.

• Kathy McCullough, “Ups and Downs.” Memoir.

• Louisa Morgan, “A Secret History of Witches.” Historical fiction.

• Kim O’Donnel, “PNW Veg.” Cooking.

• Melissa Eskue Ousley, “Pitcher Plant.” Mystery/thriller.

• Ruth Wariner, The Sound of Gravel.” Memoir.

• Mike and Kristy Westby, “Oregon Road Trips.” Travel.

• Karen Spears Zacharias, “Christian Bend.” Fiction.

Authors are happy to write personal messages in books. The event is free and open to the public.