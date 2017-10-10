Morrison Park: Housing Authority announces development team for Lot 700

Geotechnical engineers and professional surveyors began work onsite at Morrison Park, prompting the closure of the park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9-11.

“Today marks the first day of site exploration on Lot 700 that will better inform the community and development team as to what the site may be able to produce,” said Joel Madsen, executive director of Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation, in a press release. “We are eager to learn more about this site, helping us to answer how we can best preserve open space and natural features, create multi-modal connectivity to and from the site and develop affordable homes.”

Immediately following the City of Hood River’s decision to rezone tax lot 700 (aka Morrison Park) specifically for the purpose of developing affordable housing, CCHC began to assemble their development team and invest in predevelopment activities for their next affordable housing development in Hood River.

CCHC has solicited proposals for key development team members such as architectural, engineering and general contractor services. “We have a spectacular development team that will surely assist in utilizing this site to its fullest and help us achieve our goals,” Madsen said. “We are pleased to bring together Carleton Hart Architecture, Klein and Associates (Engineering), Greenworks Landscape Architecture, Bremik Construction and many other well qualified professionals for our next development in Hood River.” Madsen said CCHC, together with its development team, is committed to community engagement “as this critical development winds its way forward and anticipates gathering ideas through community meetings and other outreach strategies during the fall.”