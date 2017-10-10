Mosier Senior Center hosts Harvest Fair

The Mosier Senior Center is planning its annual Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, located on Second Street in Mosier.

Call 541-993-5219 to check on table availability and/or to reserve a table. The tables rent for $20 and all proceeds from sales are the vendors to keep. All items must be homemade or handcrafted, be it a food item or craft.

The senior center will also have a table, with proceeds from donated items going to support the Mosier Senior Meals Program.

There will be hotdogs with all the trimmings, coffee and homemade baked goods for sale for the convenience of the vendors and shoppers.

The Mosier Senior Center is a nonprofit and serves homemade meals Mondays and Wednesdays. A suggested donation of $4 per meal is suggested.