Paws for a Cause: Thursday event helps Adopt a Dog

On the evening of Oct.12 the sixth annual Paws for a Cause Silent Auction and Social Event will be held by Hood River Adopt A Dog. The event will be at Springhouse Cellar Winery at 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Join Hood River Adopt A Dog for an evening of festivities with great auction items and appetizers provided by local restaurants. Beverages will be available at a cash bar.



There is a silent auction between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., a paddle raise, merchandise sales and raffle tickets for various surprise items.

This event is to raise funds for the Adopt A Dog program and to help stray and abandoned dogs. Entry tickets are $10 per person and are good for entry and a raffle ticket.

This year Hood River Adopt a Dog is celebrating 10 years of providing adoption and animal welfare services to the Hood River community. The organization has a small paid staff and a large volunteer group providing care for all shelter dogs coordinating veterinary care and adoption services for unclaimed dogs at Hood River County’s Hukari Shelter in Odell. Adopt a Dog receives no funds from tax dollars for services provided, operating solely on donations, adoption fees, and fundraisers.

For inquiries on this event call 541-354-1083 and check out their website at www.hood riveradoptadog.org for more information about the program and the dogs

For more information about Hood River Adopt a Dog, visit Facebook page www. facebook.com/Hood RiverAdoptaDog and the Paws for a Cause event page at www.facebook.com/Paws-for-a-Cause for details.