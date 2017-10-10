Pick of the Week: ‘America’s Music on Parade’ Oct. 21

Harmony of the Gorge (women’s chorus) and the new Wind Masters (men’s chorus) are hosting their first joint shows on Oct. 21 — a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening show — at Shepherd of the Valley Church (Horizon Christian School), 1631 Eighth St., Hood River.

The theme will be “America’s Music on Parade,” and will include songs both new and old. Both choruses will be joined by the new men’s quartet “The Tune Ups,” as well as guest performances by FLIPSIDE, the District’s 2016 Champion Quartet, Up To Something, the 2017 women’s Audience Choice Quartet, and Northwest Sound, a new mixed chorus with singers from the Portland/Vancouver areas.

Judy Beckman is the director of Harmony of the Gorge, and Harry Buerer directs the Wind Masters and Northwest Sound choruses.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for those under 18, and can be purchased online at harmonyofthegorge.com, at 541-490-6680 or 541-490-2481, or at the door.