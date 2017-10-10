Staged reading Saturday benefits Meals on Wheels

Hood River Valley Adult Center hosts a staged reading of the play “Old Unfaithful” on Saturday at 2:30p.m. and 7 p.m.

Gary Young directs the one-act by Linda Billington. Ken McCarty and Irene Fields, two Hood River stage veterans, portray Matthew and Louisa, who sit together on a cold and windy winter day awaiting the expected eruption of Yellowstone’s Old Faithful as they celebrate their 49th year of marriage.

As they wait, their conversation turns from the geyser to the ups and downs of their marriage and impending end-of-life issues about which difficult decisions must now be made.

A suggested $5 donation to Meals on Wheels covers the cost of the ticket.

Following the performance there will be a talk-back and information session with the actors and director.