‘Working in the Gorge’ event celebrates staff

The Mid-Columbia Employment First team on Oct. 3 held “Working in the Gorge,” an employer and employee recognition event, to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, held at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.
More than 120 attendees, including employees and employers from Hood River, Cascade Locks, and The Dalles, celebrated accomplishments in the local area, according to Angela Yaeger, communications officer with the state Office of Developmental Disabilities.
Robert Crooks from Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living served as emcee. Keynote speakers included Jonathan Marvel and his employer Brent Clapp, with Brent Clapp Media/Anything 2 Digital; Ashley DeRushé, employee with Mid-Columbia Medical Center, Eric Nisley, Wasco County District Attorney, and Kurt Cochran, an employee with two local jobs including Beachwood Eatery and Wasco County District Attorney’s Office.
“I believe in contributing to my community and earning a paycheck,” Cochran said. “I’ve got one blue collar job and one white collar job so I like to say that all together, I am sky blue.”
Cochran’s employer said his work is highly valued.
“Kurt arrives early and stays late,” Nisley said. “His work ethic is incredible.”
Awards went to employees and employers to recognize local accomplishments:
Large Employer of the Year: Safeway, Hood River
Small Employer of the Year: Thunder Island Brewing Co., Cascade Locks
Longevity Award (employer): Best Western Plus Hood River Inn
Longevity Award (employees): Brad Divish with St. Vincent DePaul in The Dalles and Ashley DeRushé with Mid-Columbia Medical Center
Best New Employers: Wasco County District Attorney’s Office and Aromé in Hood River
Dream Job: Kurt Cochran with Beachwood Eatery and Wasco County District Attorney’s Offices
Most Dedicated Employee: Sierra Bigelow, with Aromé
Most Resilient Employee: Brandy Riggs, with the Hood River Hotel
Oregon’s Employment First initiative highlights benefits of paid, integrated work in community jobs for people with disabilities.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment