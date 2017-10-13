0

Death Notices, Oct. 14 edition: Mary Sharp, Dona Wood and Robert Talbert

As of Friday, October 13, 2017

Mary Sharp

Mary Helen Sharp, age 85, a resident of Prineville, Ore., passed away at home Oct. 8, 2017.

Funeral services will be held in Tennessee. Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Dona Wood

Dona Lee Wood, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 9, 2017, at a local hospital.

Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Robert Talbert

Robert “Bob” Warren Talbert passed away on Oct. 4, 2017, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Robert was born on Feb. 7, 1933, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

