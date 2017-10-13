Service Announcements, Oct. 14 edition: Theodore Perry and Patrick Garrett

Theodore Perry

Theodore William Perry, 86, passed away quietly and comfortably surrounded by his family on Sept. 29, 2017. Ted spent almost his entire life in Hood River, but was born Friedrich William Schaefer in Denver, Colo., on June 12, 1931.

A memorial service will be held at the Mosier Grange on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.

Patrick Garrett

Patrick K. Garrett of Cascade Locks, Ore., passed away on Oct. 10, 2017, at his home. Patrick was born on Nov. 11, 1948, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.