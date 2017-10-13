CGWAN gives to Girl Up

Eva Jones, president of the Hood River Valley High School Girl Up, addresses Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network members at a recent meeting to talk about the program. CGWAN donated a check for three bicycles to club members, including treasurer Lottie Bromham and Jones, on Oct. 11. Girl Up has so far raised $7,400, or enough money for 59 bikes, for SchoolCycle, an organization that provides bicycles to girls to help them access education opportunities and stay in school. The mission of CGWAN is to build a strong and supportive network of women activists in the Columbia Gorge.