Distillers’ welcome

Erin Campbell, manager of the Hood River Distillers’ tasting room, samples some Boda’s Kitchen delectables during the Oct. 6 Business After Hours gathering at the tasting room on Oak Street in downtown Hood River. Campbell and other HRD staff greeted the community, served complimentary cocktails, and answered questions about the distiller’s new products and expansion to an additional facility on Tucker Road. The monthly Business After Hours events happen at a different chamber member location the first Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. and are open to the public.