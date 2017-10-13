Fall Energy Symposium hosted in HR

The 2017 Fall Energy Symposium happens at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 16-17.

The two-day event will bring together community leaders, businesses, elected officials, ranchers, farmers, and agency partners to identify strategies to advance clean energy initiatives across Oregon.

The second annual event will be a continuation of the Making Energy Work for Rural Oregon workshop series. It will showcase experts addressing resilience, emergency preparedness, and how communities can better manage their energy use.

“Sustainable Northwest and Lake County Resources Initiative are helping local communities across Oregon accelerate energy planning and local projects through training, resources, and ongoing support. This symposium is joining those communities with a focus on common goals and workable solutions,” said Sue Fletcher, senior manager, Energy Trust of Oregon.

Fletcher said Energy Trust will be on hand to share information about cash incentives and other services available to utility customers. “We see a huge collaborative opportunity here,” she said.

This event is being developed by Sustainable Northwest, Lake County Resources Initiative, Hood River County in collaboration with Energy Trust of Oregon, Oregon Department of Energy, and Wy’East Resources Conservation and Development.

“Sustainable Northwest’s symposium and workshops offer a vital forum for conversation about how different parts of the state approach energy issues,” said Janine Benner, assistant director for planning and innovation at the Oregon Department of Energy. “We appreciate the opportunity to share ways our staff and programs can support communities across Oregon, but just as importantly, our biggest takeaway is learning more about the innovation taking place across Oregon to shape our energy future.”

“Hood River is delighted to host the second annual Making Energy Work for Rural Oregon Fall Energy Symposium,” said Marla Harvey, Hood River County energy and sustainability coordinator. “In Hood River, we’ve been looking at how energy planning can make our community more resilient.

“We are more interested than ever in learning how we can better prepare ourselves for natural disasters. We are excited to see how this workshop will help inform our County Energy Plan, set to be finalized this winter.”

The event takes place at the hotel, 1108 E Marina Dr., Hood River. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16. Registration Cost: $65, includes 2-day event, light meals and refreshments.

Register at tinyurl.com/2017-Fall-Energy-Symposium.

To learn more about Hood River County’s local efforts, come to one of two Energy Town Hall meetings happening Oct. 11 and Nov. 25. More information at tinyurl.com/ydxb95ub.