Fall Gorge on Tap returns to The Dalles

Join Friends of the Columbia Gorge on Oct. 18 for a special presentation on current Columbia Gorge conservation issues and recreation programs. The program will feature four topics: Eagle Creek Wildfire and updates, Gorge Towns to Trails, The Dalles Connection, Preserve the Wonder Land Campaign and the Best Gorge Hikes for Fall Foliage.

Gorge on Tap will take place at Freebridge Brewing, 710 E. Second St., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for beverages and socializing. Early arrival is recommended as no food or beverage is allowed on the brewery floor during the presentation. The presentations will take place between 7-8 p.m. This is a free event, and no RSVP is needed.

Featured speakers are Kevin Gorman, executive director; Michael Lang, conservation director; Renee Tkach, Gorge Towns to Trails project manager; and Maegan Jossy, outreach manager.

Founded in 1980, Friends is the only nonprofit organization solely dedicated to protecting and enhancing the resources of the Columbia River Gorge. Its membership includes hundreds of citizens who work and reside within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. Friends has offices in Hood River, Washougal, and Portland.