Kegler's Corner: Riggleman and Goss Light ‘Em Up

In hockey, it’s traditional to select three stars at the end of each game. Last week we had four bowling stars in league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes who comprise our vaunted Team of the Week:

John Riggleman, +172 (826 series), Truman Goss, +128 (728 series), Jeremy Bloom, +101 (734 series) and Polly Bull, +100 (700 series).

White Salmon’s John Riggleman has only returned to league bowling in the past two years, but you would never know it. Last week the 40-ish right handed stroker pummeled the pins to the tune of a fantastic scratch 274 game and big-time 715 three game series in the hot-shot Wednesday night Fraternal league. That set was a whopping 172 pins over his average making him No. 1 on our hit list.

If you think that was good, well, digest this. Long time regular Truman Goss racked up a beautiful scratch 236 game and brilliant 611 series in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies league. The fit as a fiddle octogenarian finished the session 128 pins over his average. If you think you could notch a scratch 600 series in your 80’s, well good luck, come on up and give it a try. Folks, any way you cut it, that’s some mighty fine bowling — it’s got to be one of the top performances by any league bowler in Hood River’s history!

Jeremy Bloom shined once again in the Fraternal. From the third frame on, young Jeremy rolled 10 straight strikes in his second game to record a sparkling scratch 280 game, the highest individual game score of the week. D & S Frame and Body’s main man finished up with a solid scratch 704 series, which was 101 pin over his average.

Our fourth star is former national champion Polly Bull, who topped her average by an even 100 pins in the Colts & Fillies. Polly has been an avid and outstanding bowler for as long as we can remember and she’s still young at heart. Bowling does that for you! There aren’t many of us, especially here in Hood River bowling, who have won a USBC title. In fact, she is the only one we’re aware of!



Two of our other top keglers had fine outings. Pro Jeff Miller led everybody last week with a scratch 730 series in the Fraternal, kind of a ho-hummer for a bowler of his caliber, and in the same session, proprietor Patrick Olson notched a nifty scratch 706 set. Nice bowling everybody!

League reports:

Monday evening Industrial league: Jeff Miller, 248,242 games & 672 series; Carl Casey, 242 game & 656 series; Nancy Asai, 213,212 games & 584 series; Kevin Harris, 256 game; Jeff Furlong, 244 game; Rod Pratt, 243 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Bernie Keys, 235,201 games & 591 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Chad Mason, 236 game & 681 series; Nancy Asai, 217,214,207 games & 638 series; Jeremy Bloom, 265 game; Joey Sheirbon, 258 game; Charlie Holdman, 249 game; Carl Casey, 235 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 210,202 games.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 242,215 games & 650 series; Truman Goss, 236 game & 611 series; Mick Sherrell, 246 game & 607 series; Polly Bull, 190 game & 517 series; Dave Baumsteiger, 245 game; Len Hickman, 210 game; John Lyon, 200 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: Jeff Miller, 258,250 games & 730 series; John Riggleman, 274 game & 715 series; Patrick Olson, 268 game & 706 series; Jeremy Bloom, 280 game & 704 series; Matt Hodges, 278 game & 650 series; Shaiyan Brittle, 541 series; Chad Mason, 257 game; Lynn Spellman, 255 game; Casey Barker, 253 game; Ciena Brittle, 214 game; Jenna Hert, 206 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads & Lassies league: Lynn Spellman, 200,200 games & 598 series; Len Allen, 204 game; Phil Wilson, 201 game; Ed Busick, 200 game.