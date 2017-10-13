Police Log, Oct. 2 to 8

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Oct. 2 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — An 18-year-old male was cited for possession of marijuana. He was in an apartment with other adults and juveniles at the time.

Oct. 2 — Hood River — Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was cited for having marijuana in his possession. This was his second minor in possession of marijuana citation in five hours.

Oct. 2 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 8 — Hood River — Two males were cited for disorderly conduct after engaging in a fight in front of a downtown bar.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 2 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 5 — E Marina Drive, 1100 block — Pennsylvania resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was cited and released to the custody of a sober party.

Oct. 7 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, and lodged at NORCOR. BAC registered twice the legal limit.

Oct. 7 — West Cascade — Parkdale male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 5 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered almost twice the legal limit.

Oct. 8 — Lower viewpoint — Local male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Oct. 7 — May, 3100 block — Identity theft reported.