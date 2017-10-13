Sheriff Log, Sept. 22 to Oct. 8

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 23 — Bartlett Loop — Male arrested for harassment and lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 24 — Dethman Ridge — Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance. A female was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 29 — Neal Creek — Harassment reported.

Oct. 3 — York Hill — Deputy responded to a report of a domestic assault.

Oct. 8 — Cascade Avenue — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department in an assault investigation.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Sept. 22 — Orchard Road and Nunamaker — Male arrested for disorderly conduct and public indecency.

Sept. 27 — Clear Creek Road, 8500 block — Female contacted regarding a criminal trespass complaint.

Sept. 29 — WaNaPa Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Vandalism reported.

Oct. 1 — Jordan Road, 8000 block — Trespass complaint reported. A female was arrested for criminal trespass I, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a public safety officer.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 22 — Tucker Road near Brookside — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sept. 24 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 6 — Webster Road, 2600 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Oct. 7 — SW WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Headlight on a vehicle reported as broken.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 24 — Highway 35 and Old Columbia River Drive — Hit and run with property damage reported.

Sept. 26 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Deputy investigated a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene. It was determined that there was probable cause for arrest of the driver for reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver/property damage.

Sept. 28 — Eastside Road, 1200 block — Deputy responded to a single car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

Sept. 29 — White Fir Drive, 4000 block — Mailboxes struck by a vehicle reported.

Oct. 2 — Highway 281 near mile post 13 — Deputy responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle. It was reported to be upside down and blocking traffic. Injuries were reported.

Oct. 6 — Highway 35 — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash. One driver was cited for driving uninsured.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Sept. 24 — Hood River — Deputy responded to a call of a possible violation of a restraining order.

Sept. 28 — Cascade Locks — Restraining order violation reported.

Oct. 6 — State Street — Restraining order violation reported.

Theft or burglary:

Sept. 24 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputy responded to a vehicle fire. This vehicle had been reported stolen by the owner.

Sept. 24 — Lingren Road, 3200 block — Burglary reported that occurred approximately one year ago.

Sept. 25 — NE Forest Lane, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.

Sept. 27 — Holly Drive, 3600 block — Female contacted regarding a theft complaint.

Sept. 29 — Blackburn Drive, 3700 block — License plate reported stolen off a vehicle.

Oct. 2 — Alder, 5300 block — County units engaged in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. As part of the investigation, a second stolen vehicle was recovered on Alder Road in Dee.

Oct. 4 — Haven Drive, 4000 block — Theft reported to have occurred in August. A juvenile was cited and released.

Oct. 5 — Avalon Way B, 1700 block — Bicycle reported as stolen.

Oct. 6 — Beachwood Drive, 3500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Oct. 6 — Bassler Drive, 4900 block — Theft reported.

Oct. 8 — Midway Road, 3100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Other:

Sept. 28 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a possible suicide attempt.

Sept. 28 — Central Vale Drive, 4100 block — Two dogs were impounded at the animal shelter for killing nine chickens.

Sept. 30 — Montello Avenue, 1800 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River City Police Department on a house fire.

Oct. 6 — Avalon Drive — Deputy assisted on a mental health hold.