Sports briefs for Oct. 14

HRVHS Athletic Hall of Fame, Oct. 20-21

The 2017 HRVHS Athletics Hall of Fame is next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 -21. The event will kick off during halftime of the home football game against Mountain View on Oct. 20 with the annual hat ceremony. The golf tournament will be scheduled in the spring of 2018, but the awards banquet will be held at Hood River Valley High School in the Commons at 6 p.m. with a social following at a site to be determined. Please RSVP to the HRVHS Athletic department.

Hood River Mens Golf Association Results

The Hood River Mens Golf Association recently held its year end two-man Scramble tournament. The winners were: Scratch — Doug Hamada and Kevin Hay; Handicap — George Smith and Tom Godwin. KP’s No. 3 Len Hickman, No. 7 Doug Hamada, LP No. 5 Len Hickman two feet and KP to pin in two No. 9 Reed Melby. The club encourages all golfers to consider joining for the coming year. Applications are accepted at any time.

Parkdale Elementary holds Pumpkin Fun Run

Parkdale Elementary PTO is hosting its annual Pumpkin Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 28 beginning and ending at Rails End Park, located in Parkdale on Clear Creek Road. The 5-10K begins at 9:30 a.m. (registration $15) and the 1-mile fun run/walk at 10:30 a.m. ($5). The Parkdale Pumpkin Parade will follow at 11 a.m.

All proceeds go to the Parkdale PTO for academic and fitness activities. Come in costume.

Skamania Lodge ‘Haunted Zipline’ Oct. 28

Skamania Lodge gets into the spirit of Halloween Oct. 28 with a Haunted Zipline event. Seven different lines and three sky bridges will offer Halloween fright, with runs at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Glow sticks will be provided to decorate the helmets and harnesses of participants. Brooms will also be offered for those feeling witchy. For more information, call 509-427-0202.

Swim meet in Hood River Oct 13-15

There is a home swim meet scheduled this weekend at the Hood River Aquatic Center — the first of the year for the Hood River Valley Swim Team Osprey. Team Osprey is a youth club swim team for ages 5-18. Events will begin Friday from 5-7 p.m. Saturday races start at 9 a.m. with ages 11-18 competing until noon. In the afternoon from 2-5 p.m., 10 and under will race. On Sunday, Oct. 15 ages 11-18 will race again from 9 a.m. to noon to end the Hood River swim meet.

Windsurfing Association annual awards event Oct. 19

Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association plans a film and awards event on Oct. 19 at Andrew’s Pizza/Skylight Pub, starting at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. will be the film “Children of the Wind,” documenting how windsurfing has empowered the children of the Caribbean nation of Bonaire; the film is free, but donations are accepted. Following the film is the awards program, with Wind Surfer of the Year, Grom of the Year, Most Stoked, Golden Shovel, Bart’s Random Award, and a special lifetime achievement award. For more information go togorgewindsurfing.org.