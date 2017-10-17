0

Colors Day

Participating Wy’east staff members gathered in the school’s remodeled main entrance.

Photo by Trisha Walker
As of Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Oct. 4 was a day for college colors, both to celebrate the alma mater or otherwise beloved institutions and to help students throughout Hood River County School District develop a better sense of their futures by learning more about their post-public school options. At top, participating Wy’east staff members gathered in the school’s remodeled main entrance.

Photo by Trisha Walker

Daniel George makes his statement for the Ducks.

Photo by Trisha Walker

Anne Edwards and Barb Hoikka sport their school garb.

Photo by Trisha Walker

Shayla Moline, in her classroom, talks about college options.

