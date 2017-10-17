Dia de Los Muertos: A cultural celebration

The Hood River County Library District will be celebrating Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). This will be a two day celebration, in two locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 1 — Hood River County Library; drop in any time from 6-7 p.m.

Calavera Paper Mask Making with Violet Montenegro. Enjoy Pan de Muerto (Spanish for bread of the dead). Also called pan de los muertos or dead bread in the United States, this is a type of sweet roll traditionally baked in Mexico during the weeks leading up to the Día de los Muertos.



Thursday, Nov. 2 — St. Francis House, 3686 Davis Drive, Odell; drop in any time from 5-6p.m. (limited space).

Cookie Sugar Skull Craft & Calavera Paper Mask Making with Violet Montenegro.

On Display in Hood River

El Altar de Muertos by Kim Lindemyer, Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.

The Day of the Dead is a cultural Mexican holiday celebrated in the cities and countrysides in central and southern Mexico Nov. 1-2. The indigenous people believe that the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on Oct. 31 and the spirits of all the deceased children (angelitos) are allowed to reunite with their families.

On Nov. 2, the spirits of the adults come down to enjoy the festivities that are prepared for them.