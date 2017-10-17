Eagle Creek fire info meetings Oct. 17-18 in CL, HR

A pair of meetings in Hood River County will give an overview of work that crews are taking on post-Eagle Creek fire.

The fire is still burning about 48,000 acres, but it has seen little to no growth over the last two weeks. Discussions from emergency teams have shifted from fighting the fire to what comes next.

Representatives with the Burned Area Emergency Response team and emergency management officials are expected to speak at the informational sessions, held in Cascade Locks Tuesday and Hood River Wednesday.

The events will take place Oct. 17, 6 p.m., at the Port of Cascade Locks’ Marine Park Pavilion, 427 Portage Road in Cascade Locks; and Oct. 18, 6 p.m., at Hood River Middle School Auditorium, 1602 May St., in Hood River.

Both events will share a similar agenda. Time will be provided for questions and answers.

Kelly Coughlin, a fire team spokeswoman, said the main focus will be the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team’s report on their findings.

Coughlin said the fire team is down to 30 people, with most staff demobilized.

Officials expect minimal fire growth and most suppression and repair initiatives are finished.