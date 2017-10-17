Entertainment Update for Oct. 18 edition

Willy & Nelson at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s: Tuesday, Oct. 17, Al & Kenny's Tuesday Night Taps & Tunes, 7-9 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20, Willy and Nelson, 7-10 p.m. Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Kay Floria at the White Buffalo

Kay Floria plays at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. Floria, a notable keyboard player and vocalist, performs blues, jazz and ballads reminiscent of ‘40s and ‘50s female blues artists. White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Kit Garoutte at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

On Friday, Oct. 20, Kit Garoutte returns with original songs, a few familiar favorites and songs that “deserve more recognition arranged in unique fashion.” Music is 6-9 p.m. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

GenSilent movie Oct. 25

A free showing of the documentary “GenSilent” is at the Hood River Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. “GenSilent” follows six LGBT senior citizens who decide to stay open about their sexuality or hide their sexuality in order to survive in the long-term care health system. A facilitated discussion will follow the one hour movie. Free CEUs for Adult Foster Home providers, administrators of residential care facilities, assisted living facilties, and memory care communities. For more information, contact Anna Williams at aginginthegorgealliance@gmail.com or 541-380-1280.

Musical Movie Night Oct. 20-22

Whether you're a fan of superheroes, Disney princesses, Harry Potter or just amazing music, you'll enjoy the Gorge Sinfonietta's trio of upcoming concerts, featuring memorable scores from Star Wars, Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, Frozen, Spider-Man, The Dark Knight and more. Composers such as John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Danny Elfman are superstars of the movie music world.

Come dressed up as your favorite character from the films and get a free cookie at intermission.

Shows Oct. 20-21 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Wy'east Middle School PAC. Adults (18 and over), $15, students and children (ages 10-17), $10. Tickets at the door or through gorgeorchestra.org.

Stillway & Bonham play Oct. 28

“The new album from guitarists Stillway & Bonham capitalizes on their talents for improvisation as they seek to complement each other on the songs each brings to the mix. In this recording session for the new CD, each player brought a fresh batch of original compositions and allowed the other to add their instinctive touches to the music. It’s very much in the jazz-improvisational format,” Ben Bonham said. “Since working with Jamie — for the last 15 years — I’ve learned how to jam.” Catch them on Saturday, Oct 28, 7 p.m. at the home of Paul Blackburn, 401 Montello, Hood River.

Harmony of the Gorge Oct. 21

An upcoming show featuring Harmony of the Gorge women's chorus, the new Wind Masters group and more bringing “America’s Music on Parade” into the multi-part acappella harmony realm on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Bible Church (1631 8th St., Hood River). Tickets are $15 at the door.

WayBack Wednesdayz streams

KCGB FM Hip-Hop host and DJ Nathan Gross is in charge of your Wayback Wednesdayz — a trip to the Golden age of Hip Hop through the years streaming at gorgeradio.com from 7-9 p.m. Expect tunes from Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Coolio and Grand Master Flash as Gross mans the request line, gives Gorge shout outs and challenges you to finish those Rap lyrics.

