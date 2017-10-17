HRVAC hosts harvest dinner

Hood River Valley Adult Center hosts a harvest dinner fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m. in the Kathleen Room. Tickets are $20 and proceeds support the center’s senior meals program.

The menu — roast beef, chicken, roasted vegetables, sides, salads and apple crisp — will be prepared and sponsored by the Hood River Senior Citizens, Inc., board of directors John Buckley, Mooreen Morris, Felipe Castaneda, Donn Craton, Sue Sanchez, Lynn Rasmussen, Connie Peters, Sally Fairchild and Beth Peters.

Seating is limited. Call for reservations at 541-386-2060 or stop by the center to purchase tickets.