Kayak Shed razed

The remains of the Kayak Shed are taken down and removed Monday by Beam Excavating of Hood River. The business burned Sept. 27, and the fire damaged neighboring Ground Coffee, which has been open since Sept. 29. The Beam crew started on the north, downhill, side of the building, so the debris fell away from the Oak Street sidewalk, and monitored the adjacent Ground wall to make sure shifting material did not damage it.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment