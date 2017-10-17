Local farm named among ‘Best Places to Pick Apples’

The folks at msn.com have shown their love of Hood River County once again, with the online list “The Best 19 Places to Pick Apples in the United States.” Three of those locations are west of the Mississippi, and they include Mt. View Orchards, run by the McAlexander family, on Trout Creek Ridge Road near Parkdale.

Referring to “Mt. View Orchards in Mount Hood, Oregon,” the list states, “You can find some excellent apple picking in the Pacific Northwest. At Mt. View Orchards, you can pick your own apples, peaches, and pears from 50 acres of fruit orchards while also enjoying the impressive mountain view. Later, take a tractor ride around the property.”

It’s a well-deserved honor, though the Fruit Loop is full of fine fruit stands. And, as locals know, Mount Hood is the 11,265-foot peak at the south end of Hood River County. Mt. Hood is the spelling for its namesake community on Highway 35. And while the two communities are offered referred to in twin-fashion, the McAlexanders’ farm is located west of Parkdale.

Mt. View is open all month, daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea