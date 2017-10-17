Painting Paris Fair

Historic Paris Fair Building over the past week has received a new coat of paint — Stonington grey, to be precise — with charcoal accents on the storefront, according to Claudia von Flotow of Key Development, which owns the building at Oak and Fourth streets. Aaron Hanson, owner of Hood River Painting, spent hours on the lift Sunday in warm, sunny weather. Von Flotow said the company is considering a number of interior improvements, timeline to be decided, but decided to freshen the exterior first. “The old brick work is beautiful and details and we wanted it to express itself,” von Flotow said in an email.