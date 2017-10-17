Pet of the Week: Pippa is ‘sweet and cuddly’

Little Miss Pippa has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. She is a 2-year-old Poogle — Poodle/Beagle.

She's sweet, cuddly and playful, and ready for a family of her own. Pippa weighs 16 pounds, has a silky-soft coat, and is the perfect size for anyone's lap. She'll make sure she fits!



Pippa is happiest getting cuddles or belly rubs, or playing with a toy, and kids are divine! But she hasn't had a lot of practice with other dogs, and she's not sure what to do, so she needs guidance and reassurance that other dogs are fun, too!

For now, Pippa would prefer to be an only dog, but is curious about learning how to play. She definitely would like a home with kids!

Miss Pippa is current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for Pippa is $235.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.



Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@ gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

Hood River Adopt A Dog offers 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service.

For more information visit www. 24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.