Police Log, Oct. 2 to 8

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 2 — Hood River — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Oct. 3 — Hood River — Hood River male reported a crash he had been involved in Oct. 2. No injuries were reported.

Oct. 3 — I-84 at exit 64 — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Oct. 5 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — White Salmon resident cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Oct. 5 — 22nd Street, 1600 block — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash.

Oct. 6 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended and using an invalid license.

Oct. 7 — Prospect Avenue, 200 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Oct. 6 — 13th and C Street — Officer responded to a hit and run traffic crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 5 — Belmont Avenue, 1800 block — The Dalles resident arrested for three warrants for failure to appear.

Oct. 5 — May Street, 1800 block — Yakima resident arrested on a nationwide felony warrant out of Washington State Department of Corrections, and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 5 — E Marina Drive, 1000 block — Wasco County resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding felony probation violation detainer.

Oct. 6 — Hood River — Wapato resident arrested on a bench warrant out of Wasco County Circuit Court and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 2 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Theft reported.

Oct. 5 — Prospect Avenue, 1800 block — Bike reported stolen, and another bike was left in its place.

Oct. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft III reported.

Oct. 7 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation. The male, 21-year-old driver was cited for minor in possession of marijuana. A stolen semi-automatic pistol was located in the vehicle.

Oct. 6 — Eighth Street, 1100 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

Oct. 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a report of a female walking out of a store with a cart full of stolen merchandise.

Sex offenses:

Oct. 4 — Hood River — Male arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

Other:

Oct. 5 — Second Street, 200 block — A rifle was found in another county and turned in at the Hood River Police Department.

Oct. 6 — Hood River — Officer observed an individual urinating in public.

Oct. 8 — Second Street, 100 block — Officer responded to a report of an altercation in front of a local downtown bar. After interviews, it was determined it was a verbal argument and not physical.

Oct. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Found ATM card turned over to police.