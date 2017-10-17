Second annual ‘Rooted’ story event on Nov. 2

What secrets can you discover about your community in five minutes? Find out on Thursday, Nov. 2, when nonprofit organization Livable Hood River presents an evening of storytelling by a diverse array of area residents.
The second annual “Rooted: Gorge stories of community, creativity and innovation,” features the captivating original stories of local citizens’ unique experiences of living in the Columbia River Gorge. The catch is that each speaker has only five minutes to weave a tale.
Storytellers include songwriter Matt Mesa, who will present an ode to Mount Hood; wild land firefighter Will Smith recounting the drama of the Eagle Creek Fire; and National Geographic writer Michelle Nihaus exploring the importance of the “human grid” in sustainable living.
The free event kicks off at the Columbia Gorge Center for the Arts with a no-host bar at 6:30 p.m. and music from Violet Montenegro. Storytellers take the stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
