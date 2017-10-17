White Salmon library hosts ‘Gorge Ghost Gathering’

The White Salmon Valley Community Library invites the public to the 2017 Gorge Ghost Gathering, presented by Columbia Gorge Paranormal (CGP), on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Come for an evening of real, live ghost stories as CGP discusses ghost hunting work, shows high-tech gear and presents video and audio clips of actual investigations.



There will be time for questions and answers, and for the audience to share their paranormal experiences.

For more information on this event, or any other library programs or services, call 509-493-1132 or visit www.fvrl.org.

•

CGP is a non-profit, research-based organization that investigates locations of possible paranormal activity in the Columbia Gorge area. Their mission is to assist people who have questions about possible paranormal events or happenings in their lives, and help them find answers.

They use high-tech equipment and scientific techniques to investigate reports of the paranormal, the group said in a press release.

During an investigation, a team of three or more CGP members set up their “E.M.F. detectors, IR thermometers,” night vision cameras, digital recorders and cameras to capture events.

They then work to either explain or debunk, using the scientific method, what they have observed and captured with their tools.

Members of CGP include: Founder/Lead Investigator Rich Lyons, a marine scientist turned public school teacher who currently teaches middle school science in White Salmon. Co-founder and lead investigator and tech specialist is Scott See, a New Yorker who currently runs a company that distributes products in Japan. Rhonda Rickey, investigator and case manager, is OB manager and an RN in the birth center and the new childbirth educator at a local hospital. Also part of the team are investigators Yvonne Taylor, a language arts public school teacher, and Allison Rickey, a recent graduate of Columbia High School, along with investigators-in-training Laurie (Hepner) Wangelin and Susie Tibke.