Death notice for Oct. 21 edition: Marc Wixman

Marc Wixman

Marc Ian Wixman passed away Oct. 18, 2017, at his home in Eugene with family by his side. Marc was born June 8, 1968, and was 49 at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.