0

Photos from the Oct. 18 Underwood Fruit fire

Photo by Ken Park, The Enterprise


Photo by Ken Park, The Enterprise

As of Friday, October 20, 2017

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Black smoke emerges from the Underwood Fruit building.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Getting coffee are Joey Sheirbon, Jason Krebs and Antonio Hernandez.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Debris.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Eric Bosler, Klickitat Fire District.

photo

Photo by Eric Strid

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Artistic Excavation, owned by Jason Krebs of the Underwood department, brought in a 4,000-gallon tanker truck.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Smoke plume.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Fire scene.

photo

Photo by Stockton Korst.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)