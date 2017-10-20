Photos from the Oct. 18 Underwood Fruit fire

Jump to content
Photo by Ken Park, The Enterprise
As of Friday, October 20, 2017
Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Black smoke emerges from the Underwood Fruit building.
Getting coffee are Joey Sheirbon, Jason Krebs and Antonio Hernandez.
Debris.
Eric Bosler, Klickitat Fire District.
Photo by Eric Strid
Artistic Excavation, owned by Jason Krebs of the Underwood department, brought in a 4,000-gallon tanker truck.
Smoke plume.
Fire scene.
Photo by Stockton Korst.
