Service announcements for Oct. 21 edition: George Watanabe, Heidi Hansberger and Harrison Peters

George Watanabe

George Watanabe of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Oct. 17, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. George was born on Aug. 29, 1925, and was 92 years of age at the time of his passing.

A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, and the service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, both at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Heidi Hansberger

Heidi Hansberger of Parkdale, Ore., passed away on Oct. 9, 2017, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Heidi was born on April 13, 1958, and was 59 years of age at the time of her passing. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale. A reception will follow.



Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Harrison Peters

Harrison Peters of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Oct. 17, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. Harrison was born on June 8, 1923, and was 94 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. Andersons-TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.