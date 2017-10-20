Service announcements for Oct. 21 edition: George Watanabe, Heidi Hansberger and Harrison Peters

George Watanabe
George Watanabe of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Oct. 17, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. George was born on Aug. 29, 1925, and was 92 years of age at the time of his passing.
A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, and the service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, both at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Heidi Hansberger
Heidi Hansberger of Parkdale, Ore., passed away on Oct. 9, 2017, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Heidi was born on April 13, 1958, and was 59 years of age at the time of her passing. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale. A reception will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Harrison Peters
Harrison Peters of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Oct. 17, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. Harrison was born on June 8, 1923, and was 94 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Visit www. Andersons-TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
More like this story
- Service announcements for Sept. 9: Katherine McNerney and Ina Holman
- Death Notices for Dec. 17: Timothy Ash, Richard Anderson and Yvonne Simmons
- Service announcements for Oct. 14: Terry Fletcher and Sean Kennedy
- Service Announcement for Feb. 14: Richard Anderson
- Death notices for Oct. 29: Mary Hoyt and Manuel Zamudio
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment