Blacksmith Bob Denman at District Garden Club meeting Oct. 28

Mount Hood District of Garden Clubs present Bob Denman, garden tool expert and the only blacksmith in the U.S. specializing in hand-forged garden tools for home gardeners, farmers, landscapers and nurserymen, on Saturday, Oct. 28 at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River.

Coffee starts at 9 a.m., with the program beginning at 10 a.m.

Denman will present the history, design and use of garden tools organized by general purpose: digging, cultivating, harvesting, planting, raking and weeding.

He drills down to the appropriate choice of tool for a specific task. He also will cover the “newest” old tools such as a broad fork and how to choose the shovel (designed to break ground) or spade (designed to move ground) appropriate for a task.

Denman is a frequent speaker at garden club events, Master Gardener classes and conventions on various gardening topics.

He has been a contributor to Fine Gardening and Horticulture magazines. His articles have also appeared in Small Farm Today and he has a regular column in New Pioneer Magazine, called "Blacksmith Bob.”