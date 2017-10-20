Boys soccer goes on the road and ties Hermiston

Although the Eagles are still ranked second in OSAA standings, the 1-1 tie on the road on Tuesday against Hermiston doesn’t sit well with the team and could be a factor in whether or not they win the CRC title.

If the Eagles, on senior night next Tuesday, Oct. 24, can come away with the win over The Dalles, they will be crowned CRC champions.

“Anything else will make things interesting,” said Head Coach Jaime Rivera.

After the Eagles 1-1 tie against Hermiston, it put the Eagles at 7-2-3 on the season and kept the Bulldogs, 2-0-3, in striking distance.

“Our goal right now is to play as a team rather than a bunch of individuals; we will get to playoff form as long as we keep our momentum moving in that direction,” said Rivera. “We decided to treat our last three CRC games as playoff games. Therefore, we will treat senior night vs. The Dalles as a playoff match and we will see where the chips fall, so to speak.”

Against Hermiston, the boys were almost able to pull away with a victory as they played in front of the Hermiston goal for the final five minutes with several chances at free kicks and corners.

“None of which were more exciting than two corners that were sent in the last 30 seconds of the match, the last one in particular, which Saul Chavarria connected with and missed the goal by inches as the buzzer sounded,” said Rivera.

A league title and important playoff position is all on the line for the Eagles next Tuesday against The Dalles.

Not winning the league title would break a streak that dates back to the 2013-14 season.

Round one of the OSAA State playoffs will begin Nov. 1.