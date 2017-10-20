0

‘Fiddler’ opens next weekend

Above, the cast comes to terms with changing times — and traditions — in their small Russian village of Anatevka at the turn of the 20th century.

By Trisha Walker

As of Friday, October 20, 2017

Hood River Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” in the Bowe Theater Oct. 27-28, Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. The musical is by Joseph Stein, with music by Jerry Brock, and is directed by Rachel Harry, with musical direction by Dan Kenealy. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. In the scene at left, the cast comes to terms with changing times — and traditions — in their small Russian village of Anatevka at the turn of the 20th century.

