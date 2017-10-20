‘Fiddler’ opens next weekend

Hood River Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” in the Bowe Theater Oct. 27-28, Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. The musical is by Joseph Stein, with music by Jerry Brock, and is directed by Rachel Harry, with musical direction by Dan Kenealy. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. In the scene at left, the cast comes to terms with changing times — and traditions — in their small Russian village of Anatevka at the turn of the 20th century.