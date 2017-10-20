‘Gender, Dignity and Freedom’ Oct. 24: Gender identity panel

Most likely at some point in time you’ve said, “That’s a typical male response,” or muttered under your breath, “Women just can’t handle it.” How did this make you feel? Did you regret saying these things? Did you think twice about it? How might these words impact your spouse, your kids or your employees?

Whether you are a parent, a teacher, a counselor, an employer or a citizen interested in gender identity, gender roles and human rights, you’ll benefit from attending a panel about one of the most important topics of our day, states a press release. Scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, the program is open to adults and young people alike. The panel will include residents, local and from around the region, who will reflect from personal experience of struggles and triumphs, about their own journeys with gender identity. They will reflect on how changing policies around gender equity have impacted their lives and ways that people can engage in this important human rights issue. Audience members will be invited to engage in the discussion in a safe and welcoming environment.

“As a man raising a son and a daughter, I am often faced with questions they have about the roles of men and women in our society,” said Tom Wooding, a White Salmon resident and the organizer of the program. Wooding organized “Gender, Dignity and Freedom” as a way to shed light on how different people struggle with this question and bring this challenging subject into the public discourse. “In this event, expect to sit on the edge of your seat hearing from a fascinating and diverse panel of brave speakers sharing personal experiences with gender,” he said.