Kegler's Corner: Buck and Miller Shine

Last week’s league action at Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s tenpin palace, saw some mighty fine bowling. To honor those top efforts, here is our celebrated team of the week: George Buck, +158 (812 series); Randy Nieto, +149 (803 series); Jeff Miller, +134 (791 series); Terry Arthur, +126 (774 series); Quinton Cox, +113 (764 series).

George Buck has come a long way. From state no-tap champ just a few years ago, to pro-like proficiency that he demonstrated in the fast-paced Wednesday night Fraternal league, where he notched a personal high scratch 713 series (he got over that magical 700 barrier all on his own) — George no longer needs nine pin no tap strikes to shine! His herky-jerky style became a 10-pin strike machine and he finished the three game session 158 pins over his average, tops in league action last week.

Randy Nieto wasn’t far behind in the Monday night Industrial league. Randy must have used some real good frog tape because he painted the corner pins out, to post a nifty scratch 277 game and 692 series which was 149 pins over his average.

Jeff Miller was awesome as usual, rolling a huge scratch 770 series in the Industrial, which included a nearly perfect 279 game. Both were highs for all leagues last week and his 770 is the highest set at Orchard Lanes this season. It’s difficult for very high average bowlers like Jeff to make our team of the week because it takes really high scores to do so. But Jeff is that good and this time he was 134 pins over his average. He also chipped in a fine scratch 711 set in the Fraternal last week.

Terry Arthur experienced the giddiness of star quality bowling in the popular Tuesday Nite Mixed league, where he popped a lofty, strike filled scratch 268 game. Terry fired that big-time score in his last game of the session, propelling him to top his average by 126 pins.

Quinton Cox is rapidly earning the title of “everywhere man.” It seems like he bowls every league and all that fun is paying off as his scores keep getting better and better. Last week he beat his average by 113 pins.

On the distaff side, all-star Bernie Keys, who is having a great season, spun the sticks into smithereens in the Tuesday morning Workshirkers, where she racked up a beautiful scratch 277 game, the highest individual score for women in league this year.

League reports:

Monday evening Industrial league: Jeff Miller, 279,265 games & 770 series; Patrick Olson, 245,235 games & 693 series; Randy Nieto, 277 game & 692 series; Nancy Asai, 240,201 games & 620 series; Mark Chabotte 246 game; Ciena Brittle, 213 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Bernie Keys, 277 game & 618 series; Nancy Asai, 221,200 games & 614 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Chad Mason, 268 game & 675 series; Nancy Asai, 215 game & 586 series; Terry Arthur, 268 game; Ciena Brittle, 201 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Ron Baumsteiger, 214,200 games & 583 series; Sue Spellman, 547 series; Lyle Sayler, 222 game; John Lyon, 219 game; Ed Busick, 212 game; Mick Sherrell, 211 game; Lynn Spellman, 205 game; Ken Kramer, 202 game.

Wednesday night Fraternal league: George Buck, 258,245 games & 713 series; Jeff Miller, 248,235 games & 711 series; Casey Barker, 254 game & 686 series; Patrick Olson, 245 game & 668 series; John Riggleman, 236 game & 657 series; Ciena Brittle, 224,202 games & 623 series; Aaron Troxel, 242 game; Roger Montavon, 235 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads & Lassies league: Lynn Spellman, 214,213 games & 600 series; Bernie Keys, 203 game & 541 series; Joyce Hert, 210 game; Len Allen, 201 game.