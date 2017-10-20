Master Gardeners take on Food Bank garden

The Central Gorge Master Gardeners have increased their involvement in serving the community by adding the Spirit of Grace Church-FISH Food Bank garden to its volunteer project activities.

The garden located behind the Spirit of Grace Church on Tucker Road has long been a provider of fresh produce to the FISH Food Bank located on the same property. Three years ago, the garden was transformed into a community project led by Susan Randolph, garden and volunteer coordinator, to expand the scope and quantity of fresh produce available for the FISH foodbank clients.

This summer, the garden harvested nearly 4,000 pounds of produce for the food bank, providing fresh, nutrient-dense produce such as chard, spinach, and kale to the 400 families who are clients of FISH. One in five residents of the Hood River Valley face hunger, and food banks and community gardens provide a vital service to those struggling to put food on the table.

For more information, visit extension. oregonstate.edu /hoodriver/master-gardeners or contact Rachel Suits, Master Gardener coordinator, at 541-386-3343 x38257.

The Central Gorge Master Gardener Program is part of the Oregon State University Extension Service. The 2018 Master Gardener training begins Jan. 17 and applications are now being accepted.