Sheriff Log, Oct. 8 to 14

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 8 — Cascade Avenue — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department in an assault investigation.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 9 — Riverview Drive, 2500 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Oct. 14 — Fairview Drive, 3800 block — Vandalism reported.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Oct. 10 — Lauren Road, 6000 block — Scam reported.

Oct. 12 — Avalon Drive, 3500 block — Theft/scam reported.

Oct. 13 — Washington, 500 block, The Dalles — A Hood River County resident reported that his credit card information was used fraudulently in Marion County. A case number was taken and the report forwarded to Marion County for follow up.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 9 — Portland Drive near Carter Road — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident with injury.

Oct. 13 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Motor vehicle crash reported.

Oct. 14 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash with property damange.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 9 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile lodged at NORCOR for a probation violation and minor in possession of marijuana.

Oct. 14 — Button Bridge Road — Female arrested for an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 14 — NE Forest Lane, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a probation violation detainer and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft or burglary:

Oct. 8 — Midway Drive, 3100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Oct. 9 — SW WaNaPa Street, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.

Oct. 12 — Samantha Street, 900 block — Male arrested for attempted burglary I and criminal mischief III.

Oct. 12 — Acree Drive, 3700 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Oct. 13 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputies took report of a minor in possession of alcohol.

Oct. 14 — Button Bridge overpass — Juvenile male cited for minor in possession of alcohol (consumption) at a traffic stop.