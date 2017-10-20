Sports briefs for Oct. 21

HRVHS Athletic Hall of Fame, Oct. 20-21

The 2017 HRVHS Athletics Hall of Fame is this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 -21. The event will kick off during halftime of the home football game against Mountain View on Oct. 20 with the annual hat ceremony. The awards banquet will be held at HRVHS in the Commons at 6 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 21. Please RSVP to the HRVHS Athletic department.

Parkdale Elementary holds Pumpkin Fun Run

Parkdale Elementary PTO is hosting its annual Pumpkin Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 28 beginning and ending at Rails End Park, located in Parkdale on Clear Creek Road. The 5-10K begins at 9:30 a.m. (registration $15) and the 1-mile fun run/walk at 10:30 a.m. ($5). The Parkdale Pumpkin Parade will follow at 11 a.m. All proceeds go to the Parkdale PTO for academic and fitness activities.

Skamania Lodge ‘Haunted Zipline’ Oct. 28

Skamania Lodge gets into the spirit of Halloween Oct. 28 with a Haunted Zipline event. Seven different lines and three sky bridges will offer Halloween fright, with runs at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Glow sticks will be provided to decorate the helmets and harnesses of participants. Brooms will also be offered for those feeling witchy. For more information, call 509-427-0202.

Middle schools in need of basketball coaches

Both Wy’east and Hood River middle schools are looking for boys basketball coaches. The season starts with practices/try-outs on Oct. 23. Games start on Nov. 8 and the season concludes just before winter break. Please contact Kyle Turner or Jaime Rivera if you are interested. Kyle Turner, Hood River Middle School — kyle.turner@hoodriver.k12.or.us; Jaime Rivera, Wy’east Middle School — jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us

Columbia Gorge Marathon and Half Marathon Oct. 22

The annual Columbia Gorge Marathon and Half Marathon is Oct. 22. It begins on the historic Columbia River Highway and finishes on the banks of the Columbia River. For more information visit, www.columbiagorgemarathon.com.