Taste of Tsuruta benefit dinner Nov. 4 at Mt. Hood Winery

Get more familiar with Hood River’s sister city, Tsuruta, Japan, and support the Hood River-Tsuruta Sister City program while drinking wine and enjoying Asian cuisine at the annual Taste of Tsuruta benefit dinner and auction. It will be an evening of friends and fun with raffle prizes and a live and silent auction. Proceeds of the evening help fund the sister city organization and its exchange activities.

The Taste of Tsuruta will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Winery, 2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River. Tickets are $25 each or two for $40 and can be purchased at the Hood River News or from any board member.



Table sponsors are also being sought and are available for $500, which includes a reserved table and meals for eight guests, two bottles of wine, 40 raffle tickets and a one-year membership to the Hood River-Tsuruta Sister City Organization.