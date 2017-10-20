Wildfire readiness workshop scheduled Nov. 7

OSU Extension is offering Wildfire Preparedness Workshops to help farm/forest owners minimize risks of wildfire and reduce impacts in the event of wildfire.

The Hood River session will be Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m. at Hood River Fire Dept. Community Room, 1785 Meyer Parkway, next to Hood River Aquatic Center.

The sessions will be led by OSU Extension Forester Glenn Ahrens, joined by representatives from Oregon Department of Forestry.

Topics covered will include: creating defensible space around homes and buildings; reducing fire hazards in woodlands; community wildfire protection planning for neighborhoods; and sources of assistance.



There is no fee, but space is limited and pre-registration is required.

To register, call 503-655-8631, email jean.bremer@oregon state.edu or go online: extension.oregonstate.edu/ clackamas/wildfire-preparedness-workshops-farmforest-owners.



