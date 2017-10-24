Death notice for Oct. 25: Elli Antara

Elli Antara
Elli Antara passed away Oct. 21, 2017, at her Hood River, Ore., home with family by her side. Elli was born Nov. 1, 1941, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment