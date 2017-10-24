Death notice for Oct. 25: Elli Antara

Elli Antara

Elli Antara passed away Oct. 21, 2017, at her Hood River, Ore., home with family by her side. Elli was born Nov. 1, 1941, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.