I-84 lane closures in Hood River Wednesday

Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday in Hood River while crews repair a deteriorating segment of the road surface on the bridge over the Hood River.

The right two lanes will be closed from just west of Exit 63 to Exit 64 and could remain closed until about 1 p.m. Thursday to allow time for the concrete to safely cure.

Crews found a deficiency in the road surface in a recent inspection and Oregon Department of Transportation said emergency work is needed to prevent a more serious problem from developing.

The eastbound on-ramp to Exit 63 will be closed. The eastbound off-ramps at Exit 63 and 64 will be open.