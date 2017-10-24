Service annoucements for Oct. 25: Marc Wixman and Aileen Pineda-Garcia

Marc Wixman

Marc Ian Wixman passed away Oct. 18, 2017, at his home in Eugene with family by his side. Marc was born June 8, 1968, and was 49 at the time of his passing.

Services for Marc are planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Private graveside rites will follow at a later date at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Aileen Pineda-Garcia

Aileen Julissa Pineda-Garcia passed away Oct. 22, 2017, in Rowena, Ore. Julie was born April 24, 1999, and was only 18 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A Mass will be held at noon on Monday, Oct. 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, and burial will be at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1225 Tucker Road, Hood River. A reception will follow the graveside at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.