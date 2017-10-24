Entertainment Update for Oct. 25 edition

WayBack Wednesdayz streams

KCGB FM Hip-Hop host and DJ Nathan Gross is in charge of your Wayback Wednesdayz — a trip to the Golden age of Hip Hop through the years streaming at gorgeradio.com from 7-9 p.m. Expect tunes from Tupac, Notorious Big, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Coolio and Grand Master Flash as Nathan mans the request line, gives Gorge shout outs and challenges you to finish those Rap lyrics.

Stillway & Bonham play Oct. 28

“The new album from guitarists Stillway & Bonham capitalizes on their talents for improvisation as they seek to complement each other on the songs each brings to the mix. In this recording session for the new CD, each player brought a fresh batch of original compositions and allowed the other to add their instinctive touches to the music. “It’s very much in the jazz-improvisational format,” Bonham said. “Since working with Jamie — for the last 15 years — I’ve learned how to jam.” Catch them on Saturday, Oct 28, 7 p.m. at the home of Paul Blackburn, 401 Montello, Hood River.

GenSilent movie Oct. 25

A free showing of the documentary “GenSilent” is at the Hood River Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. “GenSilent” follows six LGBT senior citizens who decide to stay open about their sexuality or hide their sexuality in order to survive in the long-term care health system. A facilitated discussion will follow the 1 hour movie showing. Free CEUs for Adult Foster Home providers, Administrators of Residential Care Facilities, Assisted Living Facilties, and Memory Care Communities. For more information, contact Anna Williams at aginginthegorgealliance@gmail.com, 541-380-1280.

Gorge Happiness month

Take advantage of healthy and happy offerings from local Gorge Business:

• Burns Training & Fitness: Free classes any week in October (111 Second St., Hood River).

• Free Jewelry Cleaning in October with Hood River Jewelers

• Hood River History Museum: Admission for serving military and their families and children 10 years and under are free.

• Free speech & language screenings at your child's daycare or preschool during the month of October, offered by Gorge Play Works. Contact info@gorgeplayworks.com

Underwood Jazz Oct. 28

A special 8-piece ensemble from the Underwood Jazz Society will play ghostly music at the White Salmon Vineyard Tasting Room on Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at 7 p.m. The program features imperishable hits like Spooky, Love Potion Number Nine, Superstition, and I Don't Stand a Ghost of a Chance With You. But you absolutely stand a ghost of a chance with the Underwood Jazz Society, especially if you wear a Halloween disguise!

White Salmon Vineyard Tasting Room, SR 14 at Cook-Underwood Rd., Underwood, Wash.; 509-493-4640.

‘Take Two’ at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim's:

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Tues night Taps & Tunes w/Al & Kenny, 7-9 p.m..

Friday, Oct. 27: Take Two 7-10 p.m. featuring Ted Horwitz (keys and guitar) with Kim Beyers (guitar). Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

WWI Crawford letters featured

Join Ned Crawford’s daughter Connie Crawford for an evening at the History Museum of Hood River County for a conversation about letters sent to Hood River from the World War I Europe battlefront. Sent back to his community, the letters reveal Ned’s deeply anti-war/anti-violence nature as he was caught in the midst of fighting. Thursday Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Free admission, but donations accepted.

Ashleigh Flynn in HR Oct. 28

Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, an all-female honky-tonk band featuring Kathryn Claire on fiddle, has a show at Double Mountain Brewery on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9-11 p.m. No cover charge, 21 and over only. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

‘Upstream’ book talk Oct. 26

Author Langdon Cook is giving a book talk on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Double Mountain Brewery. Cook will be discussing his new book “Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table.” “From the award-winning author of “The Mushroom Hunters” comes the story of an iconic fish, perhaps the last great wild food: salmon. The book reviews the use of salmon over time and asks how to safeguard wild populations for future generations.”

Larry Russ at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Larry Russ performs at the White Buffalo. “Larry is a gifted songwriter whose beautiful originals create a fun, easy listening atmosphere. He’s known for his thumb-rhythm guitar style which serves as a strong foundation for his charming vocals.” The White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Witches Walk in The Dalles

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Witches Walk featuring over 25 downtown shops will be open until 8:30 p.m. The event, which begins at 5 p.m., is open to all but is catering specifically to the ladies of our community. Many businesses are offering some sort of incentive to entice people to come in, whether it is a raffle, a coupon, or a special witches brew drink special. The event stretches as far east as Canon Packer and Sunshine Mill all the way west to Lines of Design in the Rose Building. For more information visit Facebook www.facebook. com/events. #TDWitchesWalk

Cascade Youth Choir meets

Cascade Youth Choir meets for rehearsals on Thursdays, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 305 E 11th St. in The Dalles. Eight to eighteen is the age range of Cascade Youth Choir. All voices are welcome, unchanged, changing, changed, male and female. Music activities are planned to accommodate every vocal range in young choristers, children through young adults. For more information, contact Lloyd Walworth at 541-340-9858, or lloydwalworth@gmail.com.

Oddjob at Springhouse

Jojami Entertainment and Springhouse Cellar are pleased to present the 2017 Ruins Tuesday Music Series in Hood River. Admission is free and all-ages until 7 p.m., when it becomes 21+. Doors are at 5:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start time for the opening act.

Oct. 24 — Oddjob Ensemble w/ The Heligoats

Oct. 31 — Tony Smiley

Nov. 7 — Rain City Ramblers

Nov. 14 — Head For The Hills

Nov. 21 — Three For Silver

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

‘Light to the World’ screens

In celebration of the 200-year anniversary of the birth of Bahá'u'lláh, founder of the Bahá’í Faith, there will be a free public screening of “Light to the World” a 50-minute film on Bahá'u'lláh's life and teachings. Community members of all beliefs and backgrounds are invited. The screening will be held at the Hood River Public Library meeting room, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Funk the Fire! Costume dance party with Funkship

A costume dance party, benefiting Friends of the Columbia Gorge and Wildland Firefighters Foundation features music by Funkship (Hood River's 10-piece funk band), with opening act Barley Draught, a local Irish band on Saturday, Oct. 28. Doors open at 7 pm. All ages event. Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St. in Bingen, Wash. Tickets are $10 online at brownpapertickets.com, or $15 at the door.

‘Monster Mash’ benefits White Salmon schools

The White Salmon Valley K-8 PTO presents their annual Monster Mash fundraiser event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Henkle Middle School, White Salmon. The event will provide Halloween fun including activities such as carnival games, a haunted hallway and costume contests. Beneventi's Pizza and Halloween treats available for purchase.



Admission is $4 per person and includes four carnival tickets (extra tickets are two for $1). Children ages 5 and under get in free. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to enrich the education of kindergarten through eighth grade students in White Salmon schools. For more information visit whitson.wsvsd.org.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.