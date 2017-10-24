”Fall morning, Oct. 20, looking north to Underwood. For the moment, the sun peaks through the clouds,” writes Michael Schock, as if predicting the bright but damp dance the sun and rain would do for the next week. Do you have a photo for Fall Portfolio? Send your 1-2 MB image, with short description, to hrnews@hoodrivernews.com.
