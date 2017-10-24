Family Caregiver Appreciation Day at the Hood River Valley Adult Center

A day of rest and rejuvenation for family caregivers in the Gorge is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4 at Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge, and the event includes lunch.

This appreciation day is for anyone living in the Columbia Gorge giving unpaid caregiving for a loved one, stated a press release. Pampering and education opportunities include haircuts and massages, a catered lunch, connections to local resources and a keynote address by Elizabeth Eckstrom, MD, MPH, author of “The Gift of Caring.”

“When you care for a chronically ill family member or friend it is easy to forget to take care of yourself,” said a press release. “But, as a caregiver, the very best thing you can do for those who depend on you is to take care of yourself.”

RSVP by calling 541-298-4101, extension 1005 or 1007. Registration is required by Oct. 27. Respite care for loved ones is available onsite.

The event is sponsored by DeHart Excavation Inc., Providence Health & Services, Providence Senior Village, Heart of Hospice, Heart of Hospice Foundation, Mid-Columbia Council of Governments, Columbia Basic Care and Hood River Valley Adult Center.