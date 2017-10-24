Fire relief fund grows

Cascade Locks FISH Food Bank Coordinator Martha LaMont said the fund has grown to nearly $18,000 to support those financially impacted by the Eagle Creek fire.

In Mid-September, the fund was set up via FISH and channels $50 and $75 vouchers to needy families and individuals for redemption at Columbia Market in Cascade Locks. LaMont said the assistance is still needed by some residents who were unable to pay rent and other bills for over a month when they were evacuated or out of work as a result of the fire.

Recent gifts included a $1,000 donation from a Hood River family and one from the Hood River Valley High School volleyball team. Donations can be made to Cascade Locks FISH and should be specified for “Eagle Creek fire fund.”