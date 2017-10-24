‘Gorge Night Out’ benefits businesses

For the past several years, the Heart of Hospice Foundation has held its “Dine Out” event to support local restaurants and the Heart of Hospice Foundation, which serves hospice patients in the greater Columbia Gorge communities.

This year, however, as local communities and locally owned businesses have faced repercussions of forest fires, the Heart of Hospice Foundation and corporate sponsors have decided to present a special evening, “Gorge Night Out,” on Friday, Nov. 10, with the goal of increasing support of local businesses on this special day, according to a press release.

“Communities throughout the Gorge need this positive lift, and what better way than to support the businesses and eateries where we all live, work and play!” continued the press release.

The Heart of Hospice Foundation thanks the following community partners that have committed thus far in helping to bring the event to The Gorge: Cardinal Glass, Mid-Columbia Medical Center, Insitu, and TAG Partners.

Call Heart of Hospice Foundation President Candace Wilson at 541-806-0000 for more details or to find out how you can help with this event.